2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Boardman
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansingville
577 East Avondale Ave
577 East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
960 sqft
This single family home features a big kitchen w/ eating area, large 1st floor laundry, and extra storage space. Nice size bedrooms. Ranch style home with no steps, all one floor. 2 car garage and a nice front and back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Newport
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This is an upstairs 2 bedroom apartment, has a balcony with two extra closets,freshly painted, new carpeting, high ceilings, original woodwork.
Results within 5 miles of Boardman
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Boardman
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3860 Niles Carver Road - 16
3860 Niles Carver Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in a peaceful complex. Property is situated next to Mineral Ridge Schools and Ball Fields One of 12 townhouses in small complex. Units are updated.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
550 Ohio Avenue #303
550 Ohio Avenue, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
829 sqft
The finest in retirement apartment living in a quiet, beautiful setting. Rent includes all utilities. Building has handicapped accessible elevator, spacious community room, and on-site laundry facilities. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
115 E. Montrose
115 East Montrose Street, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
115 E. Montrose Available 08/01/20 115 E. Montrose - Beautiful 2 bedroom home located at 115 E. Montose in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has updates throughout and a private back patio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
207 E. Broadway
207 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
207 E. Broadway - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Girard, Ohio. There is a beautiful patio off the front of the unit with private front entrances. Laundry is located in the unit and all kitchen appliances are supplied.
