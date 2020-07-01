All apartments in Boardman
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

756 Nellbert Ln

756 Nellbert Lane · (330) 294-9667
Location

756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH 44512

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1805 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Family room with a fire place.

This home will surprise you when you look inside.

It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance. After all, that's generally the first thing you're faced with! But, as the saying goes, 'you should never judge a book by its cover' and here we have a spacious home that proves that statement to be correct.

Move In ready with no Pet deposit
Hardwood floors in kitchen
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Walk in closet and Beautiful cabinets
Large Family room with Fire Place
Tile bathroom
Basement
Screened Porch
Nice Yard
Boardman Schools

Just Beautiful, Quality Home Your Whole Family Can Enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Nellbert Ln have any available units?
756 Nellbert Ln has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 756 Nellbert Ln have?
Some of 756 Nellbert Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Nellbert Ln currently offering any rent specials?
756 Nellbert Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Nellbert Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Nellbert Ln is pet friendly.
Does 756 Nellbert Ln offer parking?
No, 756 Nellbert Ln does not offer parking.
Does 756 Nellbert Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 Nellbert Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Nellbert Ln have a pool?
No, 756 Nellbert Ln does not have a pool.
Does 756 Nellbert Ln have accessible units?
No, 756 Nellbert Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Nellbert Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Nellbert Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Nellbert Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 Nellbert Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
