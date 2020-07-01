756 Nellbert Ln

Amenities
Huge Family room with a fire place.
This home will surprise you when you look inside.
It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance. After all, that's generally the first thing you're faced with! But, as the saying goes, 'you should never judge a book by its cover' and here we have a spacious home that proves that statement to be correct.
Move In ready with no Pet deposit
Hardwood floors in kitchen
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Walk in closet and Beautiful cabinets
Large Family room with Fire Place
Tile bathroom
Basement
Screened Porch
Nice Yard
Boardman Schools
Just Beautiful, Quality Home Your Whole Family Can Enjoy.