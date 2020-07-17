71 Woodrow Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home. Located near West Boulevard and Robinwood Elementary Schools, as well as, Boardman, Forest Lawn Memorial and Mill Creek Parks. This house is bright and spacious and features an eat in kitchen with new pergo style flooring, separate laundry room, dining area and a partially fenced back yard with lots of privacy. Lower level has partially finished rec room and fully bath. Rent to own and possible land contract may also be available. CALL US at 248-289-3301 to see it. CALL US for all showings.



(RLNE5879835)