Boardman, OH
71 Woodrow Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

71 Woodrow Ave

71 Woodrow Avenue · (248) 289-3301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $899 · Avail. now

$899

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home. Located near West Boulevard and Robinwood Elementary Schools, as well as, Boardman, Forest Lawn Memorial and Mill Creek Parks. This house is bright and spacious and features an eat in kitchen with new pergo style flooring, separate laundry room, dining area and a partially fenced back yard with lots of privacy. Lower level has partially finished rec room and fully bath. Rent to own and possible land contract may also be available. CALL US at 248-289-3301 to see it. CALL US for all showings.

(RLNE5879835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Woodrow Ave have any available units?
71 Woodrow Ave has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 71 Woodrow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
71 Woodrow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Woodrow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Woodrow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 71 Woodrow Ave offer parking?
No, 71 Woodrow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 71 Woodrow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Woodrow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Woodrow Ave have a pool?
No, 71 Woodrow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 71 Woodrow Ave have accessible units?
No, 71 Woodrow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Woodrow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Woodrow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Woodrow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Woodrow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
