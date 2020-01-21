67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road

Amenities
Available now is this renovated corporate rental located in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Completely furnished and including all utilities (even cable and wifi!) this 4 bedroom home has queen bed, linens, dressers, lamps and night tables. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and loaded down with pots, pans, dishes, cups, utensils, a flat screen TV, full sized living room, storage and parking in detached garage. This is a non-smoking residential home. Sorry, pets are not permitted. For a viewing call Harvey Goodman Property Management at 740-695-3131 X202. Ask for Beth.
( This property is also available unfurnished and tenant paying all utilities for $1100/mo. with a 12 month lease).
Contact us to schedule a showing.