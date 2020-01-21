All apartments in Belmont County
Last updated January 21 2020 at 8:37 PM

67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road

67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 900074
Location

67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road, Belmont County, OH 43950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. A · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available now is this renovated corporate rental located in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Completely furnished and including all utilities (even cable and wifi!) this 4 bedroom home has queen bed, linens, dressers, lamps and night tables. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and loaded down with pots, pans, dishes, cups, utensils, a flat screen TV, full sized living room, storage and parking in detached garage. This is a non-smoking residential home. Sorry, pets are not permitted. For a viewing call Harvey Goodman Property Management at 740-695-3131 X202. Ask for Beth.
( This property is also available unfurnished and tenant paying all utilities for $1100/mo. with a 12 month lease).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have any available units?
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have?
Some of 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road currently offering any rent specials?
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road pet-friendly?
No, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont County.
Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road offer parking?
Yes, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road offers parking.
Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have a pool?
No, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road does not have a pool.
Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have accessible units?
No, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road does not have accessible units.
Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road does not have units with air conditioning.
