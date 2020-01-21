67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available now is this renovated corporate rental located in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Completely furnished and including all utilities (even cable and wifi!) this 4 bedroom home has queen bed, linens, dressers, lamps and night tables. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and loaded down with pots, pans, dishes, cups, utensils, a flat screen TV, full sized living room, storage and parking in detached garage. This is a non-smoking residential home. Sorry, pets are not permitted. For a viewing call Harvey Goodman Property Management at 740-695-3131 X202. Ask for Beth.

( This property is also available unfurnished and tenant paying all utilities for $1100/mo. with a 12 month lease).

Contact us to schedule a showing.