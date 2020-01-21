All apartments in Belmont County
Find more places like 46810 Red Fox Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont County, OH
/
46810 Red Fox Lane
Last updated January 21 2020 at 6:08 PM

46810 Red Fox Lane

46810 Red Fox Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 919234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH 43950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Addison 34 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Details

46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.00 for a 1 year lease. No pets and no smokers.

Type: 2 Bedrooms
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.0
Rent: $1800/Mo. with a 12 mo. lease
Square Feet: 1400
Available: Available Now
Amenities
All Utilities Included
Ample Off Street Parking
Balcony
Bath Towels & Linens
Central Air Conditioning
Coffee Pot & Toaster
Cookware & Flatware
Credit & Criminal Check Required
Dinnerware, Pots & Pans
Flat Screen TV
Furnished
Garbage Removal Included
High-Speed Internet & Wifi
Just Minutes from Ohio Valley Mall
Laundry Hook Up
Less than 1 mile to I-70
Microwave
Non Smoking Building
Off Street Parking
No Pets Permitted
Plenty of Closet Space
Private Balcony
Queen Beds & Linens
Quiet, Country Setting
Range
Refrigerator
Security Deposit Required
St. Clairsville School District
Vacuum Cleaner & Broom
Washer & Dryer in Unit

Agent- Emily Goodman Shortall, John Sambuco, Broker
Harvey Goodman Realtor
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46810 Red Fox Lane have any available units?
46810 Red Fox Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46810 Red Fox Lane have?
Some of 46810 Red Fox Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46810 Red Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46810 Red Fox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46810 Red Fox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 46810 Red Fox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont County.
Does 46810 Red Fox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 46810 Red Fox Lane offers parking.
Does 46810 Red Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46810 Red Fox Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46810 Red Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 46810 Red Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 46810 Red Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 46810 Red Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 46810 Red Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 46810 Red Fox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46810 Red Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46810 Red Fox Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 46810 Red Fox Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PACanton, OHBethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Louisville, OHCanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAParkersburg, WVWhitehall, PANorth Canton, OHSteubenville, OH
St. Clairsville, OHCambridge, OHWeirton, WVMarietta, OHAmbridge, PACarnegie, PARochester, PABellevue, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity