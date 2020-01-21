Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

Details



46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.00 for a 1 year lease. No pets and no smokers.



Type: 2 Bedrooms

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.0

Rent: $1800/Mo. with a 12 mo. lease

Square Feet: 1400

Available: Available Now

Amenities

All Utilities Included

Ample Off Street Parking

Balcony

Bath Towels & Linens

Central Air Conditioning

Coffee Pot & Toaster

Cookware & Flatware

Credit & Criminal Check Required

Dinnerware, Pots & Pans

Flat Screen TV

Furnished

Garbage Removal Included

High-Speed Internet & Wifi

Just Minutes from Ohio Valley Mall

Laundry Hook Up

Less than 1 mile to I-70

Microwave

Non Smoking Building

Off Street Parking

No Pets Permitted

Plenty of Closet Space

Private Balcony

Queen Beds & Linens

Quiet, Country Setting

Range

Refrigerator

Security Deposit Required

St. Clairsville School District

Vacuum Cleaner & Broom

Washer & Dryer in Unit



Agent- Emily Goodman Shortall, John Sambuco, Broker

Harvey Goodman Realtor

Contact us to schedule a showing.