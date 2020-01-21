Amenities
Details
46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.00 for a 1 year lease. No pets and no smokers.
Type: 2 Bedrooms
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.0
Rent: $1800/Mo. with a 12 mo. lease
Square Feet: 1400
Available: Available Now
Amenities
All Utilities Included
Ample Off Street Parking
Balcony
Bath Towels & Linens
Central Air Conditioning
Coffee Pot & Toaster
Cookware & Flatware
Credit & Criminal Check Required
Dinnerware, Pots & Pans
Flat Screen TV
Furnished
Garbage Removal Included
High-Speed Internet & Wifi
Just Minutes from Ohio Valley Mall
Laundry Hook Up
Less than 1 mile to I-70
Microwave
Non Smoking Building
Off Street Parking
No Pets Permitted
Plenty of Closet Space
Private Balcony
Queen Beds & Linens
Quiet, Country Setting
Range
Refrigerator
Security Deposit Required
St. Clairsville School District
Vacuum Cleaner & Broom
Washer & Dryer in Unit
Agent- Emily Goodman Shortall, John Sambuco, Broker
Harvey Goodman Realtor
Contact us to schedule a showing.