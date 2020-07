Amenities

Comes with all major appliances, and water, sewage, and garbage is included in the rent.

The Grove is a 48-unit apartment complex in Belmont, Ohio. Our units are all two-bedroom with full kitchen and washer and dryer. Pets considered. Please contact our property manager to set up a walk-through. 740-994-5131