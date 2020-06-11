92 W Union St - Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms



This popular, well-maintained 3 bedroom apartment is just a block from Court St and features 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, wrap-around bar area at kitchen, and 2 FREE parking spaces. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

This large building is divided into three sections - two five bedroom apartments and one three bedroom apartment!



Conveniently located in between Thai Paradise and Union Street Diner, these apartments are in a great location and are very well-maintained.