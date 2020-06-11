All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 92 W Union St - Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, OH
/
92 W Union St - Unit A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

92 W Union St - Unit A

92 West Union Street · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

92 West Union Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms

This popular, well-maintained 3 bedroom apartment is just a block from Court St and features 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, wrap-around bar area at kitchen, and 2 FREE parking spaces. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
This large building is divided into three sections - two five bedroom apartments and one three bedroom apartment!

Conveniently located in between Thai Paradise and Union Street Diner, these apartments are in a great location and are very well-maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 W Union St - Unit A have any available units?
92 W Union St - Unit A has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 W Union St - Unit A have?
Some of 92 W Union St - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 W Union St - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
92 W Union St - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 W Union St - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 W Union St - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 92 W Union St - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 92 W Union St - Unit A does offer parking.
Does 92 W Union St - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 W Union St - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 W Union St - Unit A have a pool?
No, 92 W Union St - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 92 W Union St - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 92 W Union St - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 92 W Union St - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 W Union St - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 W Union St - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 W Union St - Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 92 W Union St - Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity