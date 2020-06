Amenities

Amazing oasis located at 58 Fairview Ave. in Athens, Ohio. This home features three bedrooms plus an extra room that could be used as a bedroom or office, and 2.5 baths. Stainless steel appliances in the big kitchen. The living room looks out onto a large screened in porch, perfect for family relaxation. Spectacular views from almost every room! No Pets! Available for immediate occupancy! Rent is $1700 per month.