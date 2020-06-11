All apartments in Athens
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

57 Franklin Ave - Unit A

57 Franklin Avenue · (740) 594-2026
Location

57 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$475

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms

This apartment is very close to campus and uptown. It features a nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included) and spacious bedrooms. This house has a very nice front porch as well as newer appliances including a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. For additional details regarding rent, please contact us.
Very close to campus and uptown. Nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included!), living room, and spacious bedrooms. This house has a very nice front porch. This house has newer appliances: including a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have any available units?
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A has a unit available for $475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have?
Some of 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
57 Franklin Ave - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A offer parking?
No, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have a pool?
No, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Franklin Ave - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
