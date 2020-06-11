57 Franklin Ave - Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms



This apartment is very close to campus and uptown. It features a nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included) and spacious bedrooms. This house has a very nice front porch as well as newer appliances including a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. For additional details regarding rent, please contact us.

Very close to campus and uptown. Nice new kitchen with a bar area (bar stools included!), living room, and spacious bedrooms. This house has a very nice front porch. This house has newer appliances: including a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer