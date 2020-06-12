48 Hudson Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful Family Home! Enjoy the East Side neighborhood from your cute front porch! The main floor has a spacious living room and dining room which is light & open! Kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stylish flooring, & lighting. Right off the kitchen is the back deck. A remodeled half bath & a bonus room round out the main floor. Three Bedrooms and full bath are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a skylight & 2 closets! The full bath was recently remodeled with a new tub, toilet, sink, medicine cabinet, light fixtures, & flooring. The nice sized yard is fenced. The rear gate leads to the alley with off street parking spaces. No pets please! Available 8/8/20! Rent is $1350 per month! Located at 48 Hudson Ave. www.myathenshouse.com/rent