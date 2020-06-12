All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 48 Hudson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, OH
/
48 Hudson Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

48 Hudson Avenue

48 Hudson Avenue · (740) 589-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

48 Hudson Avenue, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Family Home! Enjoy the East Side neighborhood from your cute front porch! The main floor has a spacious living room and dining room which is light & open!  Kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stylish flooring, & lighting.  Right off the kitchen is the back deck.  A remodeled half bath & a bonus room round out the main floor.  Three Bedrooms and full bath are on the second floor. The master bedroom has a skylight & 2 closets!   The full bath was recently remodeled with a new tub, toilet, sink, medicine cabinet, light fixtures, & flooring.   The nice sized yard is fenced.  The rear gate leads to the alley with off street parking spaces.  No pets please!  Available 8/8/20!  Rent is $1350 per month!  Located at 48 Hudson Ave. www.myathenshouse.com/rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Hudson Avenue have any available units?
48 Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, OH.
Is 48 Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 Hudson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 48 Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 48 Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 Hudson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Hudson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity