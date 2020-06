Amenities

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 1 bedroom is within walking distance to campus. The bathroom has just been renovated! Parking is very easy to find on this street. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

This quaint property is located on Athens East Side and features easy-to-find street parking. Enjoy peaceful surroundings and easy access to East State Street. Within walking distance to Court Street & Ohio University campus.



Lawn care & snow/ice removal included with rent.



Listed rent is per bedroom.