7675 Woodmere Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning condo for rent near the Country Club! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor unit with garage parking. The unit has fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances and a wine bar! This unit features an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout! The main living space opens up to a large deck off the back. The master bedroom boosts a large closet and double vanity en suite. The condo also has a space for a reading nook/office! The unit includes all of the following: lawn care, snow removal, washer/dryer, dishwasher, oven/stove, fridge, and parking! And to top it all off, the owner pays all condo fees. Country Club Membership is available for an extra cost and at great deal! Not pet friendly. Available 8/8/2020! www.myathenshouse.com/rent