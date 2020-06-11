All apartments in Athens County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

7675 Woodmere Dr

7675 Woodmere Dr · (740) 589-4600
Location

7675 Woodmere Dr, Athens County, OH 45701

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning condo for rent near the Country Club! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor unit with garage parking. The unit has fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances and a wine bar! This unit features an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout! The main living space opens up to a large deck off the back. The master bedroom boosts a large closet and double vanity en suite. The condo also has a space for a reading nook/office! The unit includes all of the following: lawn care, snow removal, washer/dryer, dishwasher, oven/stove, fridge, and parking! And to top it all off, the owner pays all condo fees. Country Club Membership is available for an extra cost and at great deal! Not pet friendly. Available 8/8/2020! www.myathenshouse.com/rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 Woodmere Dr have any available units?
7675 Woodmere Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens County, OH.
What amenities does 7675 Woodmere Dr have?
Some of 7675 Woodmere Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 Woodmere Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7675 Woodmere Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 Woodmere Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7675 Woodmere Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7675 Woodmere Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7675 Woodmere Dr offers parking.
Does 7675 Woodmere Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7675 Woodmere Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 Woodmere Dr have a pool?
No, 7675 Woodmere Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7675 Woodmere Dr have accessible units?
No, 7675 Woodmere Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 Woodmere Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7675 Woodmere Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7675 Woodmere Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7675 Woodmere Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
