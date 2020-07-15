Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near UNI
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$648
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
5306 Meadowlark Ln
5306 Meadowlark Lane, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2455 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Executive Rental - Property Id: 170179 Executive rental located in one of the best neighborhoods in Cedar Falls, The Meadows.
300 State Street - 304
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls.
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.
250 State Street - 304
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
250 State Street is our amenity-packed property, designed with hotel-like lounges and an on-site staff to keep your home life simple so you can enjoy more of downtown.
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1364 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls. Conveniently located between Main Street and the Hill! Off Street Parking. Attached deck off back of house.
409 Iowa Street
409 Iowa Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com. $1125 per month.
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.
2704 College St #3
2704 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2019-2020 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.
8001 University Ave
8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1015 Tremont Street
1015 Tremont Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1522 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.
2822 Walnut Street
2822 Walnut Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home is now available! It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
2609 Olive St 3SE
2609 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
2310 College St #3
2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet
2804 College St
2804 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
2109 1/2 Olive 1
2109 1/2 Olive St, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
2109 1/2 Olive 1 Available 05/19/20 Walk to Class!! One Bedroom One Bath - Located just a short block from UNI, our nice one bed, one bath unit is available to lease until May 2020.
2301 Main Street
2301 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
839 sqft
2301 Main Street Available 08/01/20 2301 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Cedar Falls home available September 1st 2020. Recent updates include; Flooring, Paint, Countertops, Appliances, and Bathroom.
2315 Olive St #1
2315 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
838 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.