Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

156 Glen Ave. Available 08/01/20 Great village home walking distance to everything - Great village home walking distance to everything Located near parks and Glen park waterfalls Large home 3 Br 1 Bath well maintained natural wood work plenty of storage. Includes stove refrigerator dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer in basement, garage with off street parking available. No pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902432)