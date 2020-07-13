235 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY with parking
During World War II, the proud little town of Westbury, Long Island, managed to gather 1,400 individuals to perform in the armed forces. That stat proved to be a staggering number as it represented 20% of the entire local citizenry. Surprisingly, it made Westbury, New York, the highest such contributor of any similar-sized locality in the United States.
This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.