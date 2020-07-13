Apartment List
235 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westbury
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westbury
3 Owen St
3 West Owen Street, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Nearly New Construction! All Large Grand Rooms! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Duplex In Carle Place School District. 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westbury
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in
Results within 1 mile of Westbury
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
1108 Washington Ave
1108 Washington Avenue, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
All redone! New Kitchen,Baths,Floors,And Painted.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

1 of 5

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 5 miles of Westbury
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets, Wood Floors. Beautifully Landscaped Serene Patio And Backyard. Furnished With Beautifully Crafted Furniture And Bathroom.
City Guide for Westbury, NY

During World War II, the proud little town of Westbury, Long Island, managed to gather 1,400 individuals to perform in the armed forces. That stat proved to be a staggering number as it represented 20% of the entire local citizenry. Surprisingly, it made Westbury, New York, the highest such contributor of any similar-sized locality in the United States.

This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westbury, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

