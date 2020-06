Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms. 2-Wing living floor plan designed for multiple generations or with In-Law Suites include additional private areas for independent living, private bathrooms and multiple living areas. Separated spaces are connected to the main house for security and economy. Newer roof, garage doors, central air conditioning and 5 heating zones for all year around comfort. Showing starts on 7/25/2020.