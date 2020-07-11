12 Apartments for rent in Warwick, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
22 Spring Street
22 Spring Street, Warwick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Second floor apartment over Fratello's restaurant, nice village location, close to shops, restaurants and bus stop.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 10 miles of Warwick

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6 CHURCH ST
6 Church Street, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,750
OUTSTANDING 1st FLR OFFICE SPACE (FORMALLY A DOCTORS OFFICE) THREE EXAM ROOMS, LARGE WAITING ROOM, RECEPTION AREA, PRIVATE OFFICE, KITCHENETTE, LEVEL PROPERTY, EXCELLENT LOCATION TOWN CENTER GREAT LOCATION FOR YOUR BUSINESS (ADJACENT TO AN ACTIVE

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Goshen
12 Scotchtown Avenue
12 Scotchtown Road, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neat and clean one bedroom village of Goshen. Shared laundry. Off street parking.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
11 Melody Ln
11 Melody Lane, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome To This Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Updated Full Bath Ranch Home Near Town Center With Large Level Yard, Florida/3 Season Room, 1 Car Attached Garage, Full Unfinished Basement, Eat-In Kitchen & More! This Home Offers A Spacious Living Room With

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Chester
3316 Whispering Hills
3316 Whispering Hill, Chester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1331 sqft
Don't miss out on this recently renovated Three bedrooms and Two and half baths plus two car garages end-unit townhouse at Whispering Hills in Chester. Freshened up with new paint interior and New Flooring. Brand new cabinets in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Warwick, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warwick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

