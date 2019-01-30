All apartments in Utica
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2200 Genesee st - Building

2200 Genesee Street · (315) 794-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2200 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502
South Utica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
conference room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
Prime location with lots of possibilities! Currently used as an advertising agency. 1st Floor offers reception, conference room w/fireplace, kitchenette, large work area, and .5 bath. 2nd Floor features 3 large rooms, 1 small room, kitchen, full bath + extra 3 rooms and full bath on the 3rd Floor. Modern finishing includes new kitchen, windows, roof, nice hardwoods, beautiful oak trims, doors and more. Lots of character and charm. Great location with high visibility across from St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ideally suited for combining your home and office in one space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Genesee st - Building have any available units?
2200 Genesee st - Building has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2200 Genesee st - Building currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Genesee st - Building isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Genesee st - Building pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Genesee st - Building is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Utica.
