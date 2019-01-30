2200 Genesee st - Building

Amenities

Prime location with lots of possibilities! Currently used as an advertising agency. 1st Floor offers reception, conference room w/fireplace, kitchenette, large work area, and .5 bath. 2nd Floor features 3 large rooms, 1 small room, kitchen, full bath + extra 3 rooms and full bath on the 3rd Floor. Modern finishing includes new kitchen, windows, roof, nice hardwoods, beautiful oak trims, doors and more. Lots of character and charm. Great location with high visibility across from St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ideally suited for combining your home and office in one space.