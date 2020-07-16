Taughannock Hawk's Landing

Amenities

3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell. Surrounded on 3-sides by Taughannock Falls State Park and nestled next to the Upper Falls. One word sums up this home...peaceful.

The location: is ideal for lovers of the outdoors and yet close to Ithaca. Across the road from the Black Diamond Trail and the waterfall. If you don't feel like moving, feel free to lie in the hammock in the 2-acre backyard and listen to the birds and the falls or plant a garden. It's a great place to write.The Home: is as beautiful as the location. I completely renovated it last year so you get to enjoy brand new bathrooms (one with a walk-in shower, the other with a claw foot tub). There’s a large fully-equipped cook's kitchen, dining room with massive picture window overlooking the park, and a sun-filled room that is perfect for meditating or reading. The downstairs rooms are large and comfortable with plenty of room for doing yoga or hanging out. High efficiency front-loading washing machine and dryer. No smoking, drugs, or heavy drinking.Available Aug 1st. Rent: $1950 plus utilities. First month rent, security deposit, and excellent references required.



