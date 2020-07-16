All apartments in Tompkins County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

Taughannock Hawk's Landing

7215 Jacksonville Road · (607) 260-6513
Location

7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY 14886

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell. Surrounded on 3-sides by Taughannock Falls State Park and nestled next to the Upper Falls. One word sums up this home...peaceful.
For more details: strikingly dot com slash waterfallhome
The location: is ideal for lovers of the outdoors and yet close to Ithaca. Across the road from the Black Diamond Trail and the waterfall. If you don't feel like moving, feel free to lie in the hammock in the 2-acre backyard and listen to the birds and the falls or plant a garden. It's a great place to write.The Home: is as beautiful as the location. I completely renovated it last year so you get to enjoy brand new bathrooms (one with a walk-in shower, the other with a claw foot tub). There&rsquo;s a large fully-equipped cook's kitchen, dining room with massive picture window overlooking the park, and a sun-filled room that is perfect for meditating or reading. The downstairs rooms are large and comfortable with plenty of room for doing yoga or hanging out. High efficiency front-loading washing machine and dryer. No smoking, drugs, or heavy drinking.Available Aug 1st. Rent: $1950 plus utilities. First month rent, security deposit, and excellent references required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have any available units?
Taughannock Hawk's Landing has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have?
Some of Taughannock Hawk's Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taughannock Hawk's Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Taughannock Hawk's Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taughannock Hawk's Landing pet-friendly?
No, Taughannock Hawk's Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tompkins County.
Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing offer parking?
Yes, Taughannock Hawk's Landing offers parking.
Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Taughannock Hawk's Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have a pool?
No, Taughannock Hawk's Landing does not have a pool.
Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have accessible units?
No, Taughannock Hawk's Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taughannock Hawk's Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Taughannock Hawk's Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Taughannock Hawk's Landing has units with air conditioning.
