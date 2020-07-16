All apartments in Tompkins County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

1 Bedroom, Quick easy commute to campus

7 Snyder Heights · (607) 269-7383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Snyder Heights, Tompkins County, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom - Quick easy commute to Cornell - Utilities included · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Efficient 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in duplex available August 2020. Quiet wooded setting with open floor plan. Quick 4 minute drive to Cornell&rsquo;s campus or easy bike ride. Groceries, dining and gym within 2 miles.

Open floor plan with built-in shelving. Gas and electric included with high speed internet available. In unit washer & dryer, gas cooking range, off street parking, and garage space available. There is also an opportunity for outdoor gardening. Management has driveway plowed during winter months.

This is a no smoking property, inside and out.

$975 (includes heat, electric, water and sewer)
Available August 2020.
Application and credit check required.

Please reply for more information, or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5818523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

