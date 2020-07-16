1 Bedroom, Quick easy commute to campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

Efficient 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in duplex available August 2020. Quiet wooded setting with open floor plan. Quick 4 minute drive to Cornell’s campus or easy bike ride. Groceries, dining and gym within 2 miles.



Open floor plan with built-in shelving. Gas and electric included with high speed internet available. In unit washer & dryer, gas cooking range, off street parking, and garage space available. There is also an opportunity for outdoor gardening. Management has driveway plowed during winter months.



This is a no smoking property, inside and out.



$975 (includes heat, electric, water and sewer)

Available August 2020.

Application and credit check required.



Please reply for more information, or to schedule a showing.



