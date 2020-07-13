Apartment List
/
NY
/
rome
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Rome, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rome apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
North George Street Apartments
804 North George Street, Rome, NY
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$825
Be a part of history! North George Street Apartments provide family housing in a historic neighborhood setting in Rome. North George Street Apartments has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans available.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Park Drive Manor I
430 Park Drive Manor 2, Rome, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$591
3 Bedrooms
$683
315-336-5810 Basic rent for 2 Bedroom--$591.
Results within 10 miles of Rome
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Deerfield Place
1 Patriot Circle, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marion Manor Estates
130 Marion Manor, Oneida County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$713
Marion Manor Estates offers affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartments as well as our two bedroom townhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
412 Main Street
412 Main Street, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
14768 sqft
FOR RENT! Amazing 1800 sq ft space! Love the historic & trendy location of the Bagg Square District? Love the Smith Building for the urban lifestyle you crave? Gain access to this spacious loft through private stairwell and metal fire doors into

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201
433 W Railroad St, Oneida, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1416 sqft
This brand new luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath residence features custom cabinets and granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in closet, and much much more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
105 Pheasants Run Road
105 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
101 Pheasants Run Road
101 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
West Utica
230 Genesee Street
230 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1050 sqft
BRAND NEW, AND ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT. THIS IS JUST ONE OF MANY OTHER BRAND NEW UNITS AVAILABLE AT THE EXCLUSIVE WINSTON BUILDING LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN UTICA.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
North Utica
1 Patriot Circle
1 Patriot Cir, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1346 sqft
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
135 Pheasants Run Road
135 Pheasants Run, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
-Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rome, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rome apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rome 2 Bedrooms
Rome Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYWatertown, NYUtica, NY
Baldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Carthage, NYWest Carthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community CollegeLe Moyne College
Onondaga Community CollegeSyracuse University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry