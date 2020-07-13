/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 PM
41 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Rockville Centre, NY
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
24 Linhurst Pl
24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
1 S Forest
1 South Forest Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,650
Beautiful all newly renovated bath room , new eat in kitchen, new floors. Close to LIRR, Bus, shopping, dinning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
15 Daley Pl
15 Daley Place, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
480 sqft
Clean & Freshly painted 1 BR Apt on 2nd Fl of house. Front Entry. Spacious Liv Rm 10.5'x16.5', Din Rm with ceiling fan & closet 8'x14.5', & Bedroom w ceiling fan & 2 closets 14'x14.5'. Plus hall closet. Eat-in Kit w new floor & counter, 8'x8'.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
103 Lawson St
103 Lawson Street, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Br Apartment. Large Master Bedroom W/Lg Closet. Bar Stool Eat-In-Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Newer Carpeting in LR and BR. Street Parking. Heat and Water Included.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville Centre
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated & clean second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
623 Central Ave
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Large 1 Bedroom In Elevator Bldg, Eik, Large Living Rm/DR, Renovated Kitchen & Bath, Washer/Dryer In Basement.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Elmont
233 Meacham Ave
233 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 Meacham Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Merrick
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 2 bdrm 1 can be used as an office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, LIRR, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
65 Webster St
65 Webster Street, Floral Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4000 sqft
One Bedroom; EIK; Living Room; Full Bathroom. Clean and Updated Apartment
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Stream
00 Rosedale Rd
00 Rosedale Road, South Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 00 Rosedale Rd in South Valley Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Rockville Centre
Verified
Last updated July 8 at 10:07pm
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
1 Bedroom
$1,416
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
219-20 104th Ave
219-20 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This Beautiful Apartment Features 2 Large Bedrooms, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen And A Full Bathroom. In Excellent Condition With Plenty Of Street Parking. Close To Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and Places Of Worship.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Jamaica
88-10 170 Street
88-10 170th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
One bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath. Tenant pay only electricity.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
91-43 219th Street
91-43 219th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR, Apt on the Second Floor. Mint Condition. Close to transportation.School in the heart of Queens Village.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
67-27 223 Place
67-27 223rd Place, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Ready to Move In...One bedroom located on the lower level of a garden apartment in Estates at Bayside Coop. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, Court Yard Location, one garage parking included with apartment & convenient to all. Must See!
