3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:43 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oneonta, NY
269 Main Street
269 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
834 sqft
Highly desirable main st student rental. Rent is for 3 students, must rent to 3. Total rent is $2100 a month. Utilities included, except internet. Close to all restaurants and on busline.
28 Franklin St
28 Franklin Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
NEW LISTING!!! Spacious 3 BR whole HOUSE located just off West St. Why rent an apartment when you can have a house to yourself?? Laundry room in the house = FREE LAUNDRY. Large living room with separate dining room. Full kitchen.
107 Elm Street
107 Elm Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This fully renovated three bedroom one bathroom apartment is available 6/1. City of Oneonta; $1,100/month. Washer/dryer unit included. Rent includes off street parking and trash removal. Rental application and proof of 700+ credit score required.
60 Center Street
60 Center Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Spacious center city rental available 9/1/20. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, large yard and front porch, very close to parks and downtown. Tenant is responsible for snow, garbage, lawn, utilities, pets with approval.
7-9 Weidman - 5
7-9 Weidman Place, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Now leasing 2020-2021 5BR Student Apartment. Rent is $3600/semester/person. ALL Utilities included and Free WiFi. Flat screen TV included with apartment. Laundry and plentiful off-street parking available on site.
54 Spruce Street
54 Spruce St, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Nice, conveniently located, second floor, 3 bedroom apartment. Furnished (or unfurnished). Walking distance to downtown, parks, convenience stores. Off street parking. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises. Lease.
21 High Street
21 High Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1428 sqft
Enjoy living right next to downtown in your own three bedroom one and a half bath home. Home features two living rooms downstairs and large bedrooms upstairs. The kitchens and baths are all recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Oneonta
387 Chestnut Street
387 Chestnut Street, West End, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new apartment in convenient West End Oneonta! This ground floor 3 bedroom is a winner!Yard space, off street parking, and an ALL NEW INTERIOR complete top to bottom- with conveniences all around you: pharmacy, restaurants, bank all less than
Results within 5 miles of Oneonta
179 Sunnycrest Rd
179 Sunnikrest Road, Otsego County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1592 sqft
Spend Fall 2020 - enjoying lake life in your own private retreat to escape these hectic times! Available September, October, November - through May if desired.
2395 Grange Hall Road
2395 Grange Hall Road, Delaware County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1119 sqft
Totally renovated farmhouse. Nice sized rooms, 3 beds, 2 baths. Laundry hook ups in large mudroom. New spacious front deck, great lawn. Rental application and current credit report required.
17 Olen Houck Street
17 Olen Houck Street, Otsego County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1724 sqft
Spacious 1700sf+/- UPSTAIRS 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in an OWNER OCCUPIED 2 unit building on 1.84 park-like West Oneonta acres, only 10 minutes from downtown! The apartment is clean, bright, and well maintained.