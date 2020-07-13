76 Main Street

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION WITH AFFORDABLE RENT! HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION is just what you need for your business. The 5600 sqft building has been RECENTLY RENOVATED, NEW Hot water heater, windows, updated electric, two new gas heating systems, floors refinished, New siding,New Roof and has a Loading Dock on the lower level. The rooms are Very Large and Open. Perfect location for a Professional Office, Yoga, Karate, Dance studio. If you need office or retail space you can design the floor plan the way you need it. Full bath upstairs and 1/2 bath down. Plenty of storage area in the lower level. Street parking is available in addition to 6 parking spots in the back of the building. Monthly rent includes snow removal from driveway and parking area in back. Tenant pays for utilities, garbage removal and snow removal from front entrance and sidewalks. All inspections are up to date. Long term lease required along with credit report, references and business plan. Close to Foothills performing arts building and Green Earth natural food store. EXCELLENT COMMERCIAL SPOT IN ONEONTA