Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 AM

76 Main Street

76 Main Street · (607) 433-1020
Location

76 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 2 Bath · 5600 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
PRIME LOCATION WITH AFFORDABLE RENT! HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION is just what you need for your business. The 5600 sqft building has been RECENTLY RENOVATED, NEW Hot water heater, windows, updated electric, two new gas heating systems, floors refinished, New siding,New Roof and has a Loading Dock on the lower level. The rooms are Very Large and Open. Perfect location for a Professional Office, Yoga, Karate, Dance studio. If you need office or retail space you can design the floor plan the way you need it. Full bath upstairs and 1/2 bath down. Plenty of storage area in the lower level. Street parking is available in addition to 6 parking spots in the back of the building. Monthly rent includes snow removal from driveway and parking area in back. Tenant pays for utilities, garbage removal and snow removal from front entrance and sidewalks. All inspections are up to date. Long term lease required along with credit report, references and business plan. Close to Foothills performing arts building and Green Earth natural food store. EXCELLENT COMMERCIAL SPOT IN ONEONTA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Main Street have any available units?
76 Main Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 76 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oneonta.
Does 76 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 76 Main Street offers parking.
Does 76 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Main Street have a pool?
No, 76 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 76 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
