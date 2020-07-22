Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Northwest Ithaca, NY with parking

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Ithaca
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklane Apartments
220 Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,293
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brooklane Apartments offer exceptional quality and value within a short walk of the Cornell University campus. These cozy yet complete 1-bedroom apartments are located immediately adjacent to the North Campus area of Cornell University.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
14 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1310 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,751
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 20 at 03:14 PM
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.

1 of 123

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Zinck's Place
420 East State Street, Ithaca, NY
5 Bedrooms
$700
2700 sqft
420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There is one room open in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house. House is furnished.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Off Elm street ithaca ny 14850
511 Chestnut Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$985
800 sqft
Exceptionally nice. Quiet, Ithaca, ny, DwnTwnWest, separate entrance, remodeled, tile, carpet, Great for grad, staff and professionals. quiet street, access to bus line, Wegmans, shopping Kitchen Breakfast nook overlooking nature & trees.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
2 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$755
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
315 East Falls Street, Unit 1
315 East Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Unit has large eat-in/dinette kitchen. Unit has washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Hayts Rd Ithaca NY 14850
719 Hayts Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
T.A.I. PROPERTIES, LLC Available 09/01/20 Enjoy country living across from a golf course and minutes away from Trumansburg, Cayuga Medical Center, Cornell University and Ithaca College.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Chez Mémé
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
6 Bedrooms
$650
2800 sqft
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez M&eacute;m&eacute;: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Taughannock Hawk's Landing
7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available
107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 *** Be sure to ask about our SPECIAL DISCOUNT for Hospital employees*** Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Dryden Road
214 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$805
12 Bedrooms
Ask
14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Northwest Ithaca, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northwest Ithaca apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

