/
/
northwest ithaca
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:08 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Northwest Ithaca, NY📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Ithaca
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,020
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1308 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 02:15 PM
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1025 sqft
If space is the ultimate luxury, then Gaslight Village offers unparalleled luxury. Gaslight Village offers what are perhaps the largest one and two bedroom apartments in the Ithaca area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Chez Mémé
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
6 Bedrooms
$650
2800 sqft
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez Mémé: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
216 park place
216 Park Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Cozy one bedroom apartment downtown - Property Id: 146936 A cozy newly renovated, furnished apt. perfect for one person.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$725
Available now. A second floor, studio apartment, located on West State Street in Ithaca. The location is just steps from the Ithaca Commons, there is a TCAT bus stop right outside the building.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Taughannock Hawk's Landing
7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available
107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 *** Be sure to ask about our SPECIAL DISCOUNT for Hospital employees*** Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Dryden Road
214 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$805
12 Bedrooms
Ask
14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,080
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$755
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
1 of 5
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Stewart Ave #3
113 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright and lovely 2 bdrm apt. High ceilings lots of closet space and built in's. Back yard with picnic table for BBQ's. Washer / dryer across the street. Private parking available. Close to campus and the commons. Quiet neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
790 Hanshaw Rd
790 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 215784 Two bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Cayuga Heights. Fully furnished. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen. All utilities included. Off street parking, private entrance, front porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Northwest Ithaca area include Le Moyne College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northwest Ithaca from include Syracuse, Ithaca, Binghamton, Baldwinsville, and Horseheads.