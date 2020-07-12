Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Northport, NY with parking

42 Apartments for rent in Northport, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
Northport
50 Lisa Drive 50
50 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Middle 2 bedroom apartment in a legal 3-family house, UTILITIES INCLUDED, except gas for cooking. One parking space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northport
164 Fox Lane
164 Fox Lane, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Live on Vacation Year Round in this Charming 1 Bedroom, Full Bath, Living Room, and Bedroom, Overlooking Northport Harbor in the Heart of the Village.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northport
245 Scudder Avenue
245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,840
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
257 Park Avenue
257 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FANTASTIC Village Location! Three Story Vintage Colonial With 4 + Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths, Filled With Character & Charm, Set On Enchanting Manicured Property With Brick Patio & Heated Greenhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
6 Northridge Street
6 Northridge St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment With Private Fenced Yard, Private Parking, And Additional Storage, Designer Floor & Updated Throughout, Total Efficiency Apartment

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
29 N Woodhull Rd
29 North Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
MINT condition fresh painted 4 bed room house. owner lives at back apartment. shares untility 20/80. see pictures for interior condition

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
60 E Rogues Path
60 East Rogues Path, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
NO LONGER AVAILABLE, Lease in progress. Spacious One Bedroom and Living Room w/Full Bath and Private Entrance in a lovely home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
267 Broadway
267 Broadway, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Diamond 2 Bedroom, in Legal 4 Family House. Totally redone, New Appliances, Deck, Parking in back by entrance, Heat included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric. Tenant responsible for own snow removal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Northport, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Northport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

