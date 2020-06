Amenities

The NEWLY REMODELED Monteagle Ridge Estates is now accepting applications for 2 and 3 bedroom apartments!



Featuring:

Spacious living AND closet area

Beautiful hardwood floors

Balcony

Close to shopping and downtown

BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets



Please visit www.monteagleridge.com for more information. You may apply online by visiting this website and clicking on "become a resident" to the right hand side of your screen.

Please call (716) 285-2454 for more information or to schedule a viewing appointment.



2 bedroom $447

3 bedroom $503



EHO Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1426859)