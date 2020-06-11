423 22nd St - 4

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

FOR RENT: Bright 2 bed / 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in Niagara Falls! This low-income housing is professionally managed with 24 hour emergency maintenance line available to all tenants. Includes water, sewer, and heat. Tenant only pays for electric. No indoor smoking. Pets okay with Landlord approval and pet fee. Please fill out a free rental application at buffalocityliving.com/apply. Your application will be directed to a MOD case worker for the property.



Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.