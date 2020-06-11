All apartments in Niagara Falls
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

423 22nd St - 4

423 22nd St · (716) 222-2489
Location

423 22nd St, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
South End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$687

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
FOR RENT: Bright 2 bed / 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in Niagara Falls! This low-income housing is professionally managed with 24 hour emergency maintenance line available to all tenants. Includes water, sewer, and heat. Tenant only pays for electric. No indoor smoking. Pets okay with Landlord approval and pet fee. Please fill out a free rental application at buffalocityliving.com/apply. Your application will be directed to a MOD case worker for the property.

Advertised by Buffalo City Living, LLC, NY Licensed Real Estate Broker, 2626 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 22nd St - 4 have any available units?
423 22nd St - 4 has a unit available for $687 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 423 22nd St - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
423 22nd St - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 22nd St - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 22nd St - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 423 22nd St - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 423 22nd St - 4 does offer parking.
Does 423 22nd St - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 22nd St - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 22nd St - 4 have a pool?
No, 423 22nd St - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 423 22nd St - 4 have accessible units?
No, 423 22nd St - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 22nd St - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 22nd St - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 22nd St - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 22nd St - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
