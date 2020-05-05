370 Spruce Avenue, #4 - Upper

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Join us while we add the finishing touches to this charming 1 bedroom apartment! Spacious and quaint, this is a perfect efficient 1 bedroom apartment. Located near hiking trail, discovery center, and several conveniences such as banks, restaurants, stores, and post office. This unit features:



*Tons of storage space

*Built-in cabinetry

*Natural woodwork

*Large Kitchen

*Private balcony

*Large master bedroom

*Decorative fireplace

*Gas included!



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. 18 month lease term required. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Shared parking in the driveway. Tenant(s) to be responsible for snow removal. Sorry, no pets please.



For a list of our other available listings and/or to sign up for a time to view this listing, please visit the website at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/ To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!