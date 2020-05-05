All apartments in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, NY
370 Spruce Avenue, #4 - Upper
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM

370 Spruce Avenue, #4 - Upper

370 Spruce Ave · (716) 638-2176
Location

370 Spruce Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Join us while we add the finishing touches to this charming 1 bedroom apartment! Spacious and quaint, this is a perfect efficient 1 bedroom apartment. Located near hiking trail, discovery center, and several conveniences such as banks, restaurants, stores, and post office. This unit features:

*Tons of storage space
*Built-in cabinetry
*Natural woodwork
*Large Kitchen
*Private balcony
*Large master bedroom
*Decorative fireplace
*Gas included!

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. 18 month lease term required. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes water and garbage fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas and electricity. Shared parking in the driveway. Tenant(s) to be responsible for snow removal. Sorry, no pets please.

For a list of our other available listings and/or to sign up for a time to view this listing, please visit the website at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/ To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

