2641 Spring Street - 8

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to Spring Street Commons!



This entire property renovation includes new studio apartments minutes from Niagara University and Lewiston! Also a convenient commute to downtown Buffalo!



-Private, locked storage unit included with rent.

-Coin op laundry on site.

-Off-street parking.

-Water and Trash Included.

-$70 additional charge includes Electric, Gas and Heat

-$600/month,$600 Security Deposit

-Income Verification, background and credit checks are required for this property.

-Cats are welcome with an additional deposit