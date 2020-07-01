All apartments in Niagara Falls
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

2641 Spring Street - 8

2641 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Spring Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
North End

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to Spring Street Commons!

This entire property renovation includes new studio apartments minutes from Niagara University and Lewiston! Also a convenient commute to downtown Buffalo!

-Private, locked storage unit included with rent.
-Coin op laundry on site.
-Off-street parking.
-Water and Trash Included.
-$70 additional charge includes Electric, Gas and Heat
-$600/month,$600 Security Deposit
-Income Verification, background and credit checks are required for this property.
-Cats are welcome with an additional deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have any available units?
2641 Spring Street - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niagara Falls, NY.
What amenities does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have?
Some of 2641 Spring Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Spring Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Spring Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Spring Street - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 Spring Street - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Spring Street - 8 offers parking.
Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Spring Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 2641 Spring Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 2641 Spring Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Spring Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Spring Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Spring Street - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
