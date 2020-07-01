2641 Spring Street - 8

Amenities
Welcome home to Spring Street Commons!
This entire property renovation includes new studio apartments minutes from Niagara University and Lewiston! Also a convenient commute to downtown Buffalo!
-Private, locked storage unit included with rent.
-Coin op laundry on site.
-Off-street parking.
-Water and Trash Included.
-$70 additional charge includes Electric, Gas and Heat
-$600/month,$600 Security Deposit
-Income Verification, background and credit checks are required for this property.
-Cats are welcome with an additional deposit