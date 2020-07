Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 304532



Heat Included

Please do not fill out application online

Free Applications are located on the front porch of 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301

Please include which property you are interested in

If any questions please call 716-205-8786

Fax: 716-408-0049

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2509-ferry-ave-niagara-falls-ny-unit-2/304532

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5963745)