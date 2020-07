Amenities

Commercial space on Pine ave Central to the Business District of Niagara Falls New York - Current space set up as Solon or Barber shop. Property can be converted to suit the needs of most commercial space uses.



Lease terms and space usage are all negotiable. Willing and able remodel Space to suit your needs



Feel Free to reach out to the Lodge Group LLC to assist in making this space the home of your Business!

Mixed use building with two Commercial spaces on the first floor, and residential units on the second.