All apartments in Niagara Falls
Find more places like 151 Buffalo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niagara Falls, NY
/
151 Buffalo Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:50 PM

151 Buffalo Avenue

151 Buffalo Avenue · (716) 812-7323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Niagara Falls
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls. Enjoy, heck, even Luxuriate and nap to the Soothing sounds of the Spectacular Upper River Rapids and Falls. this Condo has been recently, totally updated ! New flooring, 2 updated Full Baths, updated Kitchen, Flooring,
window Treatments, even the windowed/screened Porch/Sunroom has been updated !
Condo has access to the community room, gym center and minipark. Plenty of open parking. Maintenance fee includes all utilities. You can walk or ride your bike to Canada, parks, restaurants, tourist attractions and the Casino.
Even more Enticing... wait for it... you get a parking space in the underground, heated Garage !
No Smokers Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Buffalo Avenue have any available units?
151 Buffalo Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Buffalo Avenue have?
Some of 151 Buffalo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Buffalo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
151 Buffalo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Buffalo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 151 Buffalo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niagara Falls.
Does 151 Buffalo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 151 Buffalo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 151 Buffalo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Buffalo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Buffalo Avenue have a pool?
No, 151 Buffalo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 151 Buffalo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 151 Buffalo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Buffalo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Buffalo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Buffalo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Buffalo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 151 Buffalo Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niagara Falls 2 BedroomsNiagara Falls 3 Bedrooms
Niagara Falls Apartments with BalconyNiagara Falls Apartments with Garage
Niagara Falls Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity