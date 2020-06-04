151 Buffalo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym clubhouse

Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls. Enjoy, heck, even Luxuriate and nap to the Soothing sounds of the Spectacular Upper River Rapids and Falls. this Condo has been recently, totally updated ! New flooring, 2 updated Full Baths, updated Kitchen, Flooring,

window Treatments, even the windowed/screened Porch/Sunroom has been updated !

Condo has access to the community room, gym center and minipark. Plenty of open parking. Maintenance fee includes all utilities. You can walk or ride your bike to Canada, parks, restaurants, tourist attractions and the Casino.

Even more Enticing... wait for it... you get a parking space in the underground, heated Garage !

No Smokers Please.