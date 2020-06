Amenities

New York Mills Senior Center is designed specially to provide quality affordable housing for eligible seniors 55 years of age and older. Located in the heart of New York Mills, this historic property contains one and two bedroom apartments. All residents must be capable of independent living and are encouraged to be active and self-sufficient members of the community.



We are currently accepting applications for our 2 bedroom apartments!!



Features



1&2 Bedroom Apartments Available

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Cable Ready

Energy Efficient Appliances

Heat and Hot Water Included

High Speed Internet

New Wall to Wall Carpeting



Community Features



Automatic Entry Doors

Community Room with Kitchen

Full Service Sprinkler System

Full Size Elevator

Fully Handicap Accessible

Office and Maintenance Staff

On-Site Access to Senior Activities such as Trips and Events

On-site laundry facility



We are a pet friendly property!



(RLNE2056867)