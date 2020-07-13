Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

36 Apartments for rent in New Windsor, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Windsor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
406 Plover Court
406 Plover Court, New Windsor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2084 sqft
Immaculate and furnished 4 BR in Town of New Windsor NY. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless appliances, Flat screen TV, 1 car garage and driveway. Looking for move in on July 1st 2020. Don't wait.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
16 Broad Street
16 Broad Street, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Move right into this charming 1 bedroom apartment in a lovely historic farm house. Semi-private wooded area, mature landscaping, and manicured grounds provide a tranquil setting.
Results within 1 mile of New Windsor

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
44 Liberty Street
44 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Totally renovated! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Second floor unit. Tenant to pay Central Hudson for gas and electric. Walk to all the Liberty Street restaurants. Very cool very hip!!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
32 Chambers Street - 1
32 Chambers St, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$6,000
5000 sqft
Large 3 story building in a great neighborhood only 1 block from Liberty and Broadway, where most restaurants and shops are. The building has 1200 square feet on floor 3 and 2 and an additional 2600 square feet on the first floor.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cornwall-on-Hudson
12 Maple Avenue
12 Maple Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
7/10 FULLY AVAILABLE Cozy 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Cornwall on Hudson. Walk to village! Lovely CARPET REMOVED AND NEW FLOORING installed in ALL ROOMS - Bed/Lvg Rm Photo does not show new floor. Newer appliances! Quiet dead end street.
Results within 5 miles of New Windsor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
481 Little Britain Rd
481 Little Britain Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available Immediately! Beautiful one bedroom apartment with spacious backyard! - This unit is a must see!! Spacious yard Off street parking Patio off of the dining room Porch Balcony off of the bedroom Walk-in closet Spacious master

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
274 MAIN ST
274 Main Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Unprecedented luxury awaits you in the very heart of booming Beacon! Completely renovated to the standard of new construction homes. Oak hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Ceiling fans in the two bedrooms and the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
69 E MAIN ST
69 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Studio
$1,450
525 sqft
Completely Redone Turn of the Century Brick Row house on E Main Street in downtown Beacon.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Firthcliffe
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1338 sqft
Bright and beautiful end unit available! 55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green" Complex in the heart of Cornwall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cornwall-on-Hudson
78 Duncan Avenue
78 Duncan Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Bright, sunny, LARGE two bedroom apartment in the heart of the Village of Cornwall on Hudson. Second floor apartment with large living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom with tub/shower.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
14 CROSS ST
14 Cross Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
come to beautiful Beacon.This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Beacon is immaculate, sunny and conveniently located just off Main St.Walk to the Train or stroll down Main St for all Beacon has to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
40 Stewart Avenue
40 Stewart Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Newburgh, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an open and spacious front yard with mature trees.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
33 NORTH WALNUT
33 North Walnut Street, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom on first floor with front porch. Bright and spacious with large eat-in-kitchen and living room, full size dining room. Large back yard and paved outdoor BBQ area. Convenience of full and half baths. 3 blocks to center of Main St.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1228 N 1228 NORTH AVE
1228 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
GORGEOUS MODERN FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY DUPLEX. STUNNING ATTENTION TO DETAIL PAID TO THIS SPACIOUS LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS. RADIANT HEATED FLOORS, ZONED HEAT/AC PUMPS, AND CENTRAL VAC THROUGHOUT.
Results within 10 miles of New Windsor

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
72 Station Road
72 Station Hl, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
650 sqft
Nice apartment on the Hudson River close to Bear Mountain Bridge and Route 9W
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Windsor, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Windsor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

