20 Apartments for rent in Maybrook, NY with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Walden
36 Ulster Avenue
36 Ulster Avenue, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 level apartment available for rent.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
41 Old State Route 208
41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....

1 of 14

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
521 Church Street
521 Church Street, Wallkill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Monroe
268 Elm Street
268 Elm Street, Monroe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
726 sqft
Pleasant home in prime Monroe location! A great alternative to a condo apartment. Cozy kitchen complete with all appliances open to the living room. 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2837 State Route 17K
2837 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
PINE BUSH SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located in the Town of Crawford and in the Pine Bush School District.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2730 Route 208
2730 New York Highway 208, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EXELLENT CONDITION

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Blooming Grove
368 Lake Shore Drive
368 Lake Shore Drive, South Blooming Grove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2032 sqft
Looking to rent? This charming single-family home is perfect for you. Featuring over 2,200 sqft of bright and sunny living space. Welcoming foyer leading you inside. Huge kitchen, complete with all appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Scotchtown
65 Poplar Lane
65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
750 sqft
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
37 Co Highway 17
37 County Road 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home with detached garage (1 bay available) for parking or storage. House is super clean with beautiful enclosed front porch (window treatments in front porch are included only). Large yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
22 Wallkill Avenue
22 Walkill Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
202 St Andrews Road
202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of

1 of 14

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Goshen
12 Scotchtown Avenue
12 Scotchtown Road, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neat and clean one bedroom village of Goshen. Shared laundry. Off street parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
18 Bona Venture - 2
18 Bonaventure Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
One bedroom vintage apartment recently renovated first floor of Victorian mannor. Large Veranda, yards and off street assigned parking. Heat included. Tenant pays electric, water and hot water.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Scotchtown
48 Hampton Court
48 Hampton Court, Scotchtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
*Accepted application. No more showing.*Great location! Close to all and Pine Bush Schools! This two story townhouse has been totally redone! Beautiful new kitchen, new bathrooms, new painting. Fenced backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
40 Stewart Avenue
40 Stewart Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Newburgh, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an open and spacious front yard with mature trees.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chester
3316 Whispering Hills
3316 Whispering Hill, Chester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1331 sqft
Don't miss out on this recently renovated Three bedrooms and Two and half baths plus two car garages end-unit townhouse at Whispering Hills in Chester. Freshened up with new paint interior and New Flooring. Brand new cabinets in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maybrook, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maybrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

