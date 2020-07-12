Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Walden, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Walden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Walden
36 Ulster Avenue
36 Ulster Avenue, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 level apartment available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Walden

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2730 Route 208
2730 New York Highway 208, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EXELLENT CONDITION
Results within 5 miles of Walden

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
521 Church Street
521 Church Street, Wallkill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
41 Old State Route 208
41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
22 Wallkill Avenue
22 Walkill Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
202 St Andrews Road
202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
18 Bona Venture - 2
18 Bonaventure Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
One bedroom vintage apartment recently renovated first floor of Victorian mannor. Large Veranda, yards and off street assigned parking. Heat included. Tenant pays electric, water and hot water.
Results within 10 miles of Walden

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
481 Little Britain Rd
481 Little Britain Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available Immediately! Beautiful one bedroom apartment with spacious backyard! - This unit is a must see!! Spacious yard Off street parking Patio off of the dining room Porch Balcony off of the bedroom Walk-in closet Spacious master

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
71 Johns Estate Road
71 Johns Estate Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2016 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath farm house w. 2 car detached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
37 Co Highway 17
37 County Road 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home with detached garage (1 bay available) for parking or storage. House is super clean with beautiful enclosed front porch (window treatments in front porch are included only). Large yard.

1 of 13

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1388 Burlingham Road
1388 Burlingham Road, Ulster County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for rent in Pine Bush School District. Spacious deck and shed for storage. Off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hook-up, no dryer hook-up available.

1 of 14

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
40 Stewart Avenue
40 Stewart Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Newburgh, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an open and spacious front yard with mature trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Walden, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Walden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

