Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

29 Apartments for rent in New Windsor, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
16 Broad Street
16 Broad Street, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Move right into this charming 1 bedroom apartment in a lovely historic farm house. Semi-private wooded area, mature landscaping, and manicured grounds provide a tranquil setting.
Results within 1 mile of New Windsor

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.
Results within 5 miles of New Windsor

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
481 Little Britain Rd
481 Little Britain Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available Immediately! Beautiful one bedroom apartment with spacious backyard! - This unit is a must see!! Spacious yard Off street parking Patio off of the dining room Porch Balcony off of the bedroom Walk-in closet Spacious master

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 PROSPECT ST MD
2 Prospect Street Md, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1296 sqft
This rental won't last! Situated next to Industrial Arts, this 1296 sq ft home has easy access to the Beacon Free Loop, local walking trails, and a short drive to 84, Main Street, and Metro North. It features 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1 full bath.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
69 E MAIN ST
69 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Studio
$1,450
525 sqft
Completely Redone Turn of the Century Brick Row house on E Main Street in downtown Beacon.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
14 CROSS ST
14 Cross Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
come to beautiful Beacon.This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Beacon is immaculate, sunny and conveniently located just off Main St.Walk to the Train or stroll down Main St for all Beacon has to offer.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
33 NORTH WALNUT
33 North Walnut Street, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom on first floor with front porch. Bright and spacious with large eat-in-kitchen and living room, full size dining room. Large back yard and paved outdoor BBQ area. Convenience of full and half baths. 3 blocks to center of Main St.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1228 N 1228 NORTH AVE
1228 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
GORGEOUS MODERN FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY DUPLEX. STUNNING ATTENTION TO DETAIL PAID TO THIS SPACIOUS LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS. RADIANT HEATED FLOORS, ZONED HEAT/AC PUMPS, AND CENTRAL VAC THROUGHOUT.
Results within 10 miles of New Windsor

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Pine Terrace Road, #209
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Pine Terrace Road, #209 in Highland Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in New Windsor, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Windsor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

