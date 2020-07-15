/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Windsor, NY
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
406 Plover Court
406 Plover Court, New Windsor, NY
Immaculate and furnished 4 BR in Town of New Windsor NY. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless appliances, Flat screen TV, 1 car garage and driveway. Looking for move in on July 1st 2020. Don't wait.
Results within 1 mile of New Windsor
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
97 Overlook Pl 3
97 Overlook Place, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Real Overlook - Property Id: 308376 Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment ready to move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308376 Property Id 308376 (RLNE5888146)
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5904544)
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.
Results within 5 miles of New Windsor
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 PROSPECT ST MD
2 Prospect Street Md, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1296 sqft
This rental won't last! Situated next to Industrial Arts, this 1296 sq ft home has easy access to the Beacon Free Loop, local walking trails, and a short drive to 84, Main Street, and Metro North. It features 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1 full bath.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
127 Johnston St 3
127 Johnston Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Huge, beautifully renovated 3 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238120 This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
33 NORTH WALNUT
33 North Walnut Street, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom on first floor with front porch. Bright and spacious with large eat-in-kitchen and living room, full size dining room. Large back yard and paved outdoor BBQ area. Convenience of full and half baths. 3 blocks to center of Main St.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardnertown
504 upper ave
504 Upper Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
Situated on a quiet residential street, 504 upper ave is your new escape from reality. From the moment you walk in you will notice the incredible 14 foot ceilings.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
1228 N 1228 NORTH AVE
1228 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
GORGEOUS MODERN FULLY RENOVATED LUXURY DUPLEX. STUNNING ATTENTION TO DETAIL PAID TO THIS SPACIOUS LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS. RADIANT HEATED FLOORS, ZONED HEAT/AC PUMPS, AND CENTRAL VAC THROUGHOUT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.
Results within 10 miles of New Windsor
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
1 of 18
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
202 St Andrews Road
202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of
