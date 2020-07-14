All apartments in Mechanicstown
29 Maple Fields Drive

29 Maple Fields Drive · (845) 800-2370
Location

29 Maple Fields Drive, Mechanicstown, NY 10940
Mechanicstown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2581 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
STUNNING Townhouse in Maple Fields of Wallkill! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a lower finished recreation room. Custom kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & gourmet island. Main level consists of family room and formal dining room all with beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, master bath with soaking tub, double sink vanity and separate tiled shower! Two additional large bedrooms, a full bath and laundry with washer and dryer complete the second level. This home is equipped with two zone gas heat and central air for those summer days. There is a two car garage with plenty of storage space. Snow removal up to your front door, landscaping, and garbage are all included! Small private back patio makes an ideal space for your morning coffee or evening reading. Minutes to Orange Regional, major highway, shopping and entertainment. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Maple Fields Drive have any available units?
29 Maple Fields Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Maple Fields Drive have?
Some of 29 Maple Fields Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Maple Fields Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29 Maple Fields Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Maple Fields Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29 Maple Fields Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mechanicstown.
Does 29 Maple Fields Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29 Maple Fields Drive offers parking.
Does 29 Maple Fields Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Maple Fields Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Maple Fields Drive have a pool?
No, 29 Maple Fields Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29 Maple Fields Drive have accessible units?
No, 29 Maple Fields Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Maple Fields Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Maple Fields Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Maple Fields Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Maple Fields Drive has units with air conditioning.
