29 Maple Fields Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

STUNNING Townhouse in Maple Fields of Wallkill! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a lower finished recreation room. Custom kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & gourmet island. Main level consists of family room and formal dining room all with beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, master bath with soaking tub, double sink vanity and separate tiled shower! Two additional large bedrooms, a full bath and laundry with washer and dryer complete the second level. This home is equipped with two zone gas heat and central air for those summer days. There is a two car garage with plenty of storage space. Snow removal up to your front door, landscaping, and garbage are all included! Small private back patio makes an ideal space for your morning coffee or evening reading. Minutes to Orange Regional, major highway, shopping and entertainment. A MUST SEE!