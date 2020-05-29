23 Pearl Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Second floor 2BR apartment in a renovated 8 unit apartment building with 1 full bathroom and eat in kitchen. Walking distance to all this buzzed town has to offer for living ease and enjoyment: art gallery, library, eateries, grocery, farmer's market, post office, hardware, cool shops, etc, and just a short drive to Bethel Woods entertainment, casino, water park, breweries, swimming, hiking, and so much more! Heat, water, and rubbish removal included; hot water heater in the apartment is electric. Tenant pays electric and must provide own internet and cable. No laundry in the building. Pets on approval, none over 25 pounds - if approved additional $20/month rent. NO SMOKING. Available March 1. Tenant's rental fee = 1/2 month.