23 Pearl Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

23 Pearl Street

23 Pearl Street · (845) 439-5511
Location

23 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Second floor 2BR apartment in a renovated 8 unit apartment building with 1 full bathroom and eat in kitchen. Walking distance to all this buzzed town has to offer for living ease and enjoyment: art gallery, library, eateries, grocery, farmer's market, post office, hardware, cool shops, etc, and just a short drive to Bethel Woods entertainment, casino, water park, breweries, swimming, hiking, and so much more! Heat, water, and rubbish removal included; hot water heater in the apartment is electric. Tenant pays electric and must provide own internet and cable. No laundry in the building. Pets on approval, none over 25 pounds - if approved additional $20/month rent. NO SMOKING. Available March 1. Tenant's rental fee = 1/2 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Pearl Street have any available units?
23 Pearl Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 23 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 23 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
