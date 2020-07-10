Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Liverpool
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,455
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO
Results within 10 miles of Liverpool
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Village of Baldwinsville
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,315
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1801 sqft
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
University Neighborhood
1125 Westcott
1125 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Syracuse University and Medical Center.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
420 Lodi Street
420 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1466 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in historic “townhouse-style” building in Hawley-Green neighborhood! You will love the hardwood floors, extra-high ceilings, and full kitchen complete with dishwasher and free washer/dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit. 1 large bedroom plus smaller office space.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westcott
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
87-30 60th Avenue
87-30 Sixty Road, Onondaga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Mint Sunny studio apartment with Balconey. Big room with 2 closets, Full Kitchen with DW, Stove and Fridge, Stacking Laundry, Full Bath.

July 2020 Liverpool Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Liverpool Rent Report. Liverpool rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Liverpool rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Liverpool rents held steady over the past month

Liverpool rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Liverpool stand at $742 for a one-bedroom apartment and $937 for a two-bedroom. Liverpool's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Liverpool rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Liverpool, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Liverpool is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Liverpool's median two-bedroom rent of $937 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Liverpool fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Liverpool than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Liverpool.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

