/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Jericho
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
New Cassel
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
Results within 5 miles of Jericho
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
PERFECT Relocation for the school year, or a full year! Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the
Results within 10 miles of Jericho
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
144 Old Country Rd
144 Old Country Road, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
**MAX 6 MONTH RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JUNE MONTH END*** Beautiful Second Floor, Partially Furnished, Two Bedroom With An Extra Room (Den/Office).
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Cold Spring Harbor
36 Midland St
36 Midland Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
431 Madeira Blvd
431 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Rare Rental Opportunity in The Greens. EXQUISITE FULLY FURNISHED Mirasol with FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. Live a luxurious lifestyle with every possible amenity. A decorator's dream home. Private Patio with electronic awning. Stunning.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NY