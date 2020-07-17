92 Eiseman Ave Lower

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unit Lower Available 09/01/20 92 Eiseman Ave - Property Id: 311032



Updated, Freshly painted; all brand new appliances 3 bedroom apartment is available for rent.



LOOKING TO RENT AFTER 9/1/20 - WILL PRORATE RENT FOR THE MONTH BASED ON MOVE IN DATE!



Located on quiet Eiseman Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda/ Village of Kenmore.



- Off street parking for 2 vehicles

- Very clean and quiet apartment has living room, kitchen (with a breakfast bar), big dining room, bathroom

-New Windows

- Basement storage to share and laundry hook ups (gas or electric)

- Flooring: Hardwood floors through out except in kitchen and bathroom; ceramic tile

-Includes all stainless steel appliances

- Rent includes trash and water

-Tenant is responsible for gas & electric

- A friendly, safe and quite area!



Please call and if I don't answer, please leave a voicemail and I will return your call ASAP!



*Security Deposit and first months rent are due up front. Application will be required*

*Strict no pets or smoking in unit*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/92-eiseman-ave-buffalo-ny-unit-lower/311032

No Pets Allowed



