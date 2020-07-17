All apartments in Erie County
92 Eiseman Ave Lower
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

92 Eiseman Ave Lower

92 Eiseman Avenue · (716) 853-9041
Location

92 Eiseman Avenue, Erie County, NY 14217
Kenmore NW

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Lower · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Lower Available 09/01/20 92 Eiseman Ave - Property Id: 311032

Updated, Freshly painted; all brand new appliances 3 bedroom apartment is available for rent.

LOOKING TO RENT AFTER 9/1/20 - WILL PRORATE RENT FOR THE MONTH BASED ON MOVE IN DATE!

Located on quiet Eiseman Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda/ Village of Kenmore.

- Off street parking for 2 vehicles
- Very clean and quiet apartment has living room, kitchen (with a breakfast bar), big dining room, bathroom
-New Windows
- Basement storage to share and laundry hook ups (gas or electric)
- Flooring: Hardwood floors through out except in kitchen and bathroom; ceramic tile
-Includes all stainless steel appliances
- Rent includes trash and water
-Tenant is responsible for gas & electric
- A friendly, safe and quite area!

Please call and if I don't answer, please leave a voicemail and I will return your call ASAP!

*Security Deposit and first months rent are due up front. Application will be required*
*Strict no pets or smoking in unit*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/92-eiseman-ave-buffalo-ny-unit-lower/311032
Property Id 311032

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have any available units?
92 Eiseman Ave Lower has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have?
Some of 92 Eiseman Ave Lower's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Eiseman Ave Lower currently offering any rent specials?
92 Eiseman Ave Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Eiseman Ave Lower pet-friendly?
No, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie County.
Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower offer parking?
Yes, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower offers parking.
Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have a pool?
No, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower does not have a pool.
Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have accessible units?
No, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Eiseman Ave Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Eiseman Ave Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
