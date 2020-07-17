92 Eiseman Ave Lower

Amenities
Unit Lower Available 09/01/20 92 Eiseman Ave - Property Id: 311032
Updated, Freshly painted; all brand new appliances 3 bedroom apartment is available for rent.
LOOKING TO RENT AFTER 9/1/20 - WILL PRORATE RENT FOR THE MONTH BASED ON MOVE IN DATE!
Located on quiet Eiseman Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda/ Village of Kenmore.
- Off street parking for 2 vehicles
- Very clean and quiet apartment has living room, kitchen (with a breakfast bar), big dining room, bathroom
-New Windows
- Basement storage to share and laundry hook ups (gas or electric)
- Flooring: Hardwood floors through out except in kitchen and bathroom; ceramic tile
-Includes all stainless steel appliances
- Rent includes trash and water
-Tenant is responsible for gas & electric
- A friendly, safe and quite area!
Please call and if I don't answer, please leave a voicemail and I will return your call ASAP!
*Security Deposit and first months rent are due up front. Application will be required*
*Strict no pets or smoking in unit*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/92-eiseman-ave-buffalo-ny-unit-lower/311032
No Pets Allowed
