9 Aaron Trail

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Elegant Custom Built Orchard Park Home - This elegant custom home is brand new, never been lived in. Ideal for entertaining with soaring cielings, spacious rooms, and a unique floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has all the "I wants" with the adjoining butlers pantry. The master bedroom features his and hers walk in closets, with the other three bedrooms offering walk in closets and private baths! With a walkout basement this beautiful home is ready for a family to enjoy. Why build and wait when you can get everything you want in this magnificent home.



(RLNE5823440)