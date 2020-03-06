47 Ferris St.

Amenities
Located above the old Cap'n Morgan's. This apartment has been lived in by the owner for 17 years and has been very well-maintained. Features large rooms, open kitchen & dining perfect for entertaining, a HUGE main bedroom and HUGE main bathroom, and 2 other bedrooms, one being an en-suite. Outside deck is very nice in summer! Apartment is being offered furnished (less one bedroom). Off-street parking included. Tenant pays heat, electric, trash and snow removal. Pets negotiable. Convenient Northside location. Application and tenant-provided credit report are required.