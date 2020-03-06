All apartments in Corning
Find more places like 47 Ferris St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corning, NY
/
47 Ferris St.
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:38 PM

47 Ferris St.

47 Ferris St · (607) 684-3945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

47 Ferris St, Corning, NY 14830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located above the old Cap'n Morgan's. This apartment has been lived in by the owner for 17 years and has been very well-maintained. Features large rooms, open kitchen & dining perfect for entertaining, a HUGE main bedroom and HUGE main bathroom, and 2 other bedrooms, one being an en-suite. Outside deck is very nice in summer! Apartment is being offered furnished (less one bedroom). Off-street parking included. Tenant pays heat, electric, trash and snow removal. Pets negotiable. Convenient Northside location. Application and tenant-provided credit report are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Ferris St. have any available units?
47 Ferris St. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Ferris St. have?
Some of 47 Ferris St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Ferris St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Ferris St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Ferris St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Ferris St. is pet friendly.
Does 47 Ferris St. offer parking?
Yes, 47 Ferris St. does offer parking.
Does 47 Ferris St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Ferris St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Ferris St. have a pool?
No, 47 Ferris St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Ferris St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Ferris St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Ferris St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Ferris St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Ferris St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Ferris St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47 Ferris St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYHorseheads, NY
Elmira, NYCayuga Heights, NY
Wellsboro, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity