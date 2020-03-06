47 Ferris St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Located above the old Cap'n Morgan's. This apartment has been lived in by the owner for 17 years and has been very well-maintained. Features large rooms, open kitchen & dining perfect for entertaining, a HUGE main bedroom and HUGE main bathroom, and 2 other bedrooms, one being an en-suite. Outside deck is very nice in summer! Apartment is being offered furnished (less one bedroom). Off-street parking included. Tenant pays heat, electric, trash and snow removal. Pets negotiable. Convenient Northside location. Application and tenant-provided credit report are required.