22 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY with hardwood floors
Cheektowaga is Iroquoian meaning_Land of the Crabapples, _but you won't find any of those (whatever those are) here today.This town of 88,226 people is the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York and has I-90 cutting through its center. Cheektowaga is a census designated place in Erie County and spans 29.5 square miles of land. The town was formed from Amherst back in 1829, and then reformed and reduced in size in 1851 after the formation of West Seneca. Originally a rural farming area pre-World War II, once the war broke out, the post World War subdivision boom brought in major factories, such as the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. This area has since become known for its hard working, blue collar citizens that make up much of its population even today. Although the town suffered decline during the 70s, 80s and early 90s, it is rapidly growing and attracting new businesses because of its excellent location. Surrounded by Buffalo, Seneca, Amherst, Lancaster and Depew, this town is primed for an economic boom! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cheektowaga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.