Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY with hardwood floors

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hill
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
184 California Drive
184 California Drive, Williamsville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1063 sqft
Wonderful, cozy 3 bedroom home with den, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous updated kitchen with all of the appliances included. One car garage, nice deck off the side. One year lease & full credit check required, no pets allowed.
Last updated July 1 at 09:20am
Contact for Availability
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1084 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
770 Millersport Hwy 4
770 Millersport Hwy, Eggertsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$935
850 sqft
Open and Spacious 2 Bed Upper in Amherst - Property Id: 310238 Welcome home to lots of space in Amherst! We have freshened up this apartment with stunning new floors and carpets that look super sharp! Extra storage is taken care of in the basement

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
50 School St 19
50 School Street, Lancaster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedroom in the Village of Lancaster - Property Id: 308585 Welcome home to the Village of Lancaster in this walkable established neighborhood of tree-lined streets.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1353 Eggert Road Road
1353 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Adorable one bedroom furnished apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, extra bonus area used as office. Tons of closet space and storage. Newer apartment size appliances. One off street parking space, small upper porch overlooking park-like yard.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Kenmore NW
92 Eiseman Ave Lower
92 Eiseman Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Unit Lower Available 09/01/20 92 Eiseman Ave - Property Id: 311032 Updated, Freshly painted; all brand new appliances 3 bedroom apartment is available for rent.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Bryant
240 Richmond Avenue
240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Bryant
Symphony Circle
279 North Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724 Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle. The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Forest
74 Manchester Place
74 Manchester Place, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2496 sqft
Large upper 3 bedroom 2-story apartment. Beautiful natural woodwork, hardwood floors, newer kitchen and bath.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest
399 Baynes st unit 1 (single )
399 Baynes St, Buffalo, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
showings and application: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/freewill Full house (5 bedrooms) located in the Elmwood Village. This house is walking distance to Buffalo State College The house has a living room and dining room.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
44 North Pearl Street
44 North Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$725
250 sqft
This bright, cozy Studio is in a classic Allentown building, just steps from the Medical Campus and Metro. Hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace and high ceilings make for a sweet spot to call home. All utilities included! No smoking, no pets.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Grant Ferry
620 Auburn Avenue - 2
620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Front Park
698 Columbus Parkway
698 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom upper unit with great views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit and decorative fireplaces. Off street parking. Call for your appointment today!

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
247 West Ave
247 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Fantastic, fully furnished rental (furnishings can be removed if need be), including ALL utilities! This unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and an adorable upper patio.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Park Meadow
757 Amherst st - unit 3( 3rd Floor)
757 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upper (1 bedroom) unit located in Park Meadow. This apartment is near Buffalo State College, Delaware Park, The Buffalo Zoo, down the street from Wegmans. Many bus routes are located nearby as well as, easy thruway access to the Scajaquada and 190.
City Guide for Cheektowaga, NY

"Don't go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first." (-Mark Twain)

Cheektowaga is Iroquoian meaning_Land of the Crabapples, _but you won't find any of those (whatever those are) here today.This town of 88,226 people is the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York and has I-90 cutting through its center. Cheektowaga is a census designated place in Erie County and spans 29.5 square miles of land. The town was formed from Amherst back in 1829, and then reformed and reduced in size in 1851 after the formation of West Seneca. Originally a rural farming area pre-World War II, once the war broke out, the post World War subdivision boom brought in major factories, such as the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. This area has since become known for its hard working, blue collar citizens that make up much of its population even today. Although the town suffered decline during the 70s, 80s and early 90s, it is rapidly growing and attracting new businesses because of its excellent location. Surrounded by Buffalo, Seneca, Amherst, Lancaster and Depew, this town is primed for an economic boom! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cheektowaga, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cheektowaga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

