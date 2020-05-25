All apartments in Batavia
400 Bank

400 Bank Street · (914) 834-8200
Location

400 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular 1 bedroom, upscale unit, impeccable high rise, shimmering hardwood floors, granite & stainless kitchen, great flow with custom features, laundry in unit Concierge, pool, fitness and garage. Close to train and all that sought after White Plains has to offer... fine dining, shopping, night life and more!Rentals are our "Main Business". 100's of Rentals! We have Westchesters best selection of Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200. Harborview4806

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Bank have any available units?
400 Bank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Batavia, NY.
What amenities does 400 Bank have?
Some of 400 Bank's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Bank currently offering any rent specials?
400 Bank isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Bank pet-friendly?
No, 400 Bank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Batavia.
Does 400 Bank offer parking?
Yes, 400 Bank does offer parking.
Does 400 Bank have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Bank offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Bank have a pool?
Yes, 400 Bank has a pool.
Does 400 Bank have accessible units?
No, 400 Bank does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Bank have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Bank does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Bank have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Bank does not have units with air conditioning.
