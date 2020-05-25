Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage

Spectacular 1 bedroom, upscale unit, impeccable high rise, shimmering hardwood floors, granite & stainless kitchen, great flow with custom features, laundry in unit Concierge, pool, fitness and garage. Close to train and all that sought after White Plains has to offer... fine dining, shopping, night life and more!Rentals are our "Main Business". 100's of Rentals! We have Westchesters best selection of Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200. Harborview4806