Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Babylon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Babylon
57 Cedar Street
57 Cedar St, Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Great first floor 1 Br apt. LR with bookshelf, EIK, fbath, Hardwood floors, off street parking, 2 blocks from train, stores and Babylon village restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.
Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
725 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
48 State Ave
48 State Avenue, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Property In Great Condition, Spacious Kitchen And Formal Dining Rm, Spacious living Rm, Master Br on 1st floor and Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
94 North Clinton Avenue
94 Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
Studio
$4,000
2400 sqft
PROPERTY ZONED FOR A BAR! 2400 Sqft two-story Building, Currently A Bar.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
1603 Union Boulevard - 2
1603 Union Boulevard, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Great Location, down the street from Southside hospital. Walking distance to Bay Shore town, and public transit. Off-Street Parking Lot, with 4 spaces. Newly Renovated, all new appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Islip
110 Elward
110 Elward Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Cozy cottage/ranch with ample fenced in yard.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
114 S Clinton Avenue
114 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Charming Apartment South of Montauk! Moments from Benjamin Beach, Bay Shore Marina, Nicky's Clam Bar and Great South Bay! Light and Bright Apartment in Detached Legal 3 Home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with on-site

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
538 W Hoffman Avenue
538 West Hoffman Avenue, Lindenhurst, NY
Studio
$4,995
5000 sqft
Amazing Location, Location, 5000 Sqt Ft Building For Rent. More Than 7 Cars Parking. Please No Mechanical Repairs. Under Rental Sq Ft. Price

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
6 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.
City Guide for Babylon, NY

Named after the ancient city of Babylon, Babylon, New York combines old history and modern culture into one quaint village.

About an hour's drive from Manhattan sits the Long Island hamlet of Babylon. It's a village of 12,166 residents that provides a refuge from the hustle and bustle of New York City. While one of Babylon's selling points might be the fact that it's far-removed from taxi-cluttered streets and $9 bottles of Heineken, the village has character and charm in its own right. Its location on Long Island's south shore, abutting the Atlantic Ocean, creates opportunities for marine pursuits like boating, swimming, and surfing. At the same time, an array of restaurants and shops, as well as a full slate of community events throughout the year, guarantee that Babylon residents won't be missing the Big Apple when they climb into their commuter trains for the trip home every evening. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Babylon, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Babylon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

