54 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with parking
Named after the ancient city of Babylon, Babylon, New York combines old history and modern culture into one quaint village.
About an hour's drive from Manhattan sits the Long Island hamlet of Babylon. It's a village of 12,166 residents that provides a refuge from the hustle and bustle of New York City. While one of Babylon's selling points might be the fact that it's far-removed from taxi-cluttered streets and $9 bottles of Heineken, the village has character and charm in its own right. Its location on Long Island's south shore, abutting the Atlantic Ocean, creates opportunities for marine pursuits like boating, swimming, and surfing. At the same time, an array of restaurants and shops, as well as a full slate of community events throughout the year, guarantee that Babylon residents won't be missing the Big Apple when they climb into their commuter trains for the trip home every evening. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Babylon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.